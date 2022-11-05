Jury is out on Victoria's new farm trespass laws

Only time will tell if the new Victorian trespass laws hinder activists from occasionally creating mayhem on rural properties.
Offenders will face on-the-spot fines of $1294 for individuals and $8321 for organisations, the toughest fines in Australia. Further penalties of up to $11,095 for individuals and $55,476 for organisations could apply for more serious offending.
Anecdotally, fines have not been a hindrance to idiot behaviour as crowd funding is employed. Magistrates also put fines on a payment plan. More importantly, farmers will need a biosecurity management plan for new trespass fines to apply to their properties. New laws have been introduced in Victoria to allow livestock owners to voluntarily establish extra biosecurity measures on their properties, to protect them from trespassers.
Producers choosing to take advantage of these new protections must have a biosecurity management plan (BMP) that includes a farm map and mandatory information, as well as compliant biosecurity signage.
Specific visitor consent procedures must also be followed under the new laws. For an offence to apply under the new laws, the biosecurity management plan must include: A clear title: including the words "biosecurity management plan" and the address of the premises to which it applies.
The government said it was taking increased action to ensure Victoria was prepared for any biosecurity risks from an emergency animal disease such as foot-and-mouth disease, with extensive measures already under way. Of concern is that the government had no plans to erect biosecurity signage on licensed public land along waterways that livestock also have access to, as they contend that it is already an offence to interfere with livestock on licensed Crown river frontage.
Dairy industry people rejoice ... well, maybe.
The latest culinary craze in the US is butter boards. The tip is the price of butter due to demand, will take a hike and the risk of disease spread will jump.
The general guidelines of making a butter board are quite simple. There are overarching guidelines when you ask "how to make a butter board."
The following are baseline rules. Start with softened butter and a large board. Think of this as your canvas. Always sprinkle with a liberal layer of flakey salt and citrus zest. Both will add so much brightness and depth to the butter. Next, add any herbs or toppings that call out to you - this can be vegetables, freshly ground spices, toasted nuts, anything!
Just know that everything should be cut small enough that it can be scooped onto a slice of bread as guests dive in. When you've selected a few toppings, make sure they all are congruous in one way or another - this is where the fun comes in. It's like stretching your food-pairing muscles! Top with something sweet if you like - a drizzle of honey always does wonders. Serve with crusty warm bread. Have guests dip, swirl, spread, and enjoy!
Not mentioned is a cholesterol test and how to avoid household bathroom scales.
Oh, it is all so confusing ... well to the media pack at least. Collectively, they are trying to beat up the current issues surrounding the extensive flooding occurring across northern Victoria. They did not want to hear from sane residents that the flooding was predictably nature at work.
Even when the flood waters hitting Echuca from the Campaspe were making roaring sounds, the media wanted more. Nothing short of a high tide or tsunami would please the news boffins far off in their capital cities. While at times floods rise rapidly, in most cases the water creeps up fuelled from flooding rivers upstream. The impact of these floods takes days and weeks, and the longer water sits around the more devastation it causes.
What has been obvious is the lack of lingo. For instance, leyee banks are not built of dirt but soil or clay. Then there are the announcements on river heights. The Murray at Echuca was quoted as height above sea level. May be of assistance to those in Echuca, but totally irrelevant to the general public.
The media honed in on people in country towns who had been flooded or were at risk of flooding, but no mention of the devastation wrought on farmland.
No mention that milk tankers were given exemption to ply their way through the flooded Midland Highway between Shepparton and Mooroopna. No mention that the Campaspe River had flattened the banks on the Waranga western channel, causing flooding elsewhere. Also, reports that flooding will push up food prices are trite.
You reap what you sow is apt for Melbourne's Maribyrnong council, where a large number of houses were recently impacted by flood water spilling from the river.
For decades, flooding of the Maribyrnong has been recognised as high risk. The aside was that this council, without a forest in sight, put forward a resolution at the Municipal Association of Victoria's conference calling for native hardwood timber harvesting to be phased out well before 2030. Maribyrnong Greens councillor Simon Crawford initiated the motion, which was initially overturned but then passed after a close division.
