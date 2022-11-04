Tahnee Thorpe is confident there are better times ahead for Corryong after committing to coach the club's A and B-grade sides next season.
Thorpe, 32, admitted this year was a struggle for the Demons, who battled to fill three sides each week.
But, now in her third spell with the club, she's determined to put together a playing list which is not only more competitive but ensures Corrying continues to provide opportunities for local girls to take the court.
"It was a tough call to make because it's such a big commitment," Thorpe said.
"But I really feel at home at the Corryong Football Netball Club and I want to see them succeed.
"It's best for the kids and everyone in the Upper Murray community for the clubs and the league to continue.
"They've been through so much this last couple of years, with COVID and bushfires, and we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't make sure they survived.
"Netball is so important for the girls.
"They're made to feel welcome and they're included; the club is a community in itself.
"They form friendships, they learn discipline and it helps them a lot with their mental health and their whole lives.
"People think it's just a game but it's not, it's so much more than that."
Thorpe, who started her netball career at Yackandandah, has also played for Bullioh and Howlong but it's Corryong which has a special place in her heart.
"I just love it," Thorpe said.
IN OTHER SPORT:
"It's a physical outlet, it's a mental outlet, the friendships you get and when you come to a club like Corryong that's so welcoming, you just want to be a part of it.
"It's like a real family and where else can you get that?
"There's girls I've coached previously that might be willing to come back knowing I'm coaching there, girls who are perhaps from Corryong originally, have family there or have just come to help out in years prior.
"People like stability, so when they find out there's coaches in place, they'll make that decision earlier (about coming to play).
"There's a buzz around the club, knowing we've got that positivity that we're going to field four sides next season."
