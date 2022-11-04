Looking from afar, it looked like I was struggling, but I wasn't that far away. I definitely have a much clearer understanding of what I've got to improve next year to give myself the best chance of playing well .... I needed to birdie my last two holes to make the cut in Sweden, that was the first cut I made, that meant a lot. I remember walking off the course and I was so pumped. That's why you play, for those moments, I was quite emotional, just the adrenaline, I was so proud of the way I dug in, I was so intense and focused on getting the ball in the hole.

- Zach Murray reflects on his first full season in Europe after playing part-time in 2020