Wodonga golf product Zach Murray will play full-time on the Asian Tour next year after losing his card for the DP World Tour.
Murray finished 218th on the Tour, which was formerly known as the European Tour, with only the top 117 retaining their cards for 2023.
The 25-year-old admits while he's bitterly disappointed, he loved the Tour after admitting he felt "lost" during his first year overseas, playing seven tournaments in the COVID-disrupted 2020.
"Looking from afar, it looked like I was struggling, but I wasn't that far away," he explained.
Looking from afar, it looked like I was struggling, but I wasn't that far away. I definitely have a much clearer understanding of what I've got to improve next year to give myself the best chance of playing well .... I needed to birdie my last two holes to make the cut in Sweden, that was the first cut I made, that meant a lot. I remember walking off the course and I was so pumped. That's why you play, for those moments, I was quite emotional, just the adrenaline, I was so proud of the way I dug in, I was so intense and focused on getting the ball in the hole.- Zach Murray reflects on his first full season in Europe after playing part-time in 2020
"I definitely have a much clearer understanding of what I've got to improve next year to give myself the best chance of playing well."
Murray played 19 tournaments during his six-month campaign, making his first cut at the Scandinavian Mixed event in Sweden, finishing tied for 37th.
"I needed to birdie my last two holes to make the cut in Sweden, that was the first cut I made, that meant a lot," he revealed.
"I remember walking off the course and I was so pumped.
"That's why you play, for those moments, I was quite emotional, just the adrenaline, I was so proud of the way I dug in, I was so intense and focused on getting the ball in the hole, everything else went out the window."
He then had a strong stint during August, snaring his best finish in a tie for 32nd in a World Invitational event in Northern Ireland and followed tied 41st at the Czech Masters.
"I finished bogey, triple bogey there (in the Czech Republic) and was probably in line for a top 10 or somewhere around that," he recalled.
"It proved to me I'm good enough to compete, it's just finding ways to do it week in, week out.
"That week, I didn't play amazing golf, I just played steady and made a few putts."
While the 2020 season provided a snapshot of life on tour, this year proved the full experience.
"It's a long time to be away from home and trying to perform at the highest level," he offered.
"When you haven't done it before, or to the extent I did this year after that taste two years ago, you've got to try and manage things super well.
"I just have to improve my driving, I drove the ball well probably 80 per cent of the time, but my poor shots were being penalised, whether it was in a hazard or hitting the ball out of bounds.
"That comes down to course management, if the hole doesn't suit me eye, finding a way to keep it in play.
"When you're playing seven weeks in a row, you're on the cut line or missing the cut, it's quite difficult to re-set and say, 'what have I got to do this week'?
"I've definitely learnt that having someone to help me go through this is crucial, you certainly can't do it by yourself.
"They will have the stats in front of them and they'll say, 'this is what you've got to work on this week', whereas I was probably trying to do a little too much.
'My (long-time) coach Marty Joyce was over for a month and it was at that time I had my best result."
Murray also travelled with his partner Amy, while he had a Scottish-based caddy for his final fortnight on the Tour.
"Being away so long this year, it was being thrown in at the deep end and I was able to find ways to enjoy it," he admitted.
"What seemed so complex at times (in 2020), felt so simple this year.
"I used to sometimes think, 'I don't know how I'm going to do this for my golfing career', I didn't have those thoughts this year.
"The Asian Tour is getting a lot of funding from external sources, so from a financial and career standpoint, if you play well there, it's exciting and it's generally an overnight flight to most venues, it's more appealing than being 24 hours away.
"The goal is still to play on the US PGA Tour, that's everyone's goal."
Murray is firstly excited about contesting the most anticipated Australian golf circuit in years.
He will start at the Victorian PGA at Moonah Links next Thursday, November 10, and follow that with the Queensland PGA.
IN OTHER SPORT:
Open champion Cameron Smith will then headline the $2 million Australian PGA at Royal Queensland, amid a host of profile players, with the $1.7 million Australian Open at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club from December 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.