Don't play 'renovation roulette', check your home for asbestos

Your tools are ready, paint colours are picked out, and you can't wait to transform your home. However, there could be a deadly consequence waiting on the other side of that renovation if your home contains asbestos.

One-third of Australian homes have asbestos-containing materials. If disturbed, invisible fibres are released that can be inhaled, which can lead to asbestos-related diseases, including malignant mesothelioma, lung cancer, asbestosis and benign pleural disease.

There is no cure for mesothelioma, a cancer that can develop between 33 and 44 years after inhaling asbestos fibres, with the average survival time following diagnosis just 12 months.

More than 4000 Australians die every year from asbestos-related diseases, which is more than the annual road toll.

National Asbestos Awareness campaign ambassador Cherie Barber lost her grandfather to asbestos-related diseases and is passionate about ensuring homeowners and DIYers learn to respect asbestos risks to stay safe.

"Many homeowners wrongly believe that asbestos-containing products are only found in fibro homes made from asbestos-cement sheeting," Cherie said.

Without knowing where asbestos might lurk or how to manage it safely, people could be playing renovation roulette, risking their health and the health of others if they disturb hazardous materials. - National Asbestos Awareness campaign ambassador Cherie Barber

"Asbestos was used extensively to manufacture more than 3000 building and decorator products which can be lurking under floor coverings, behind tiles, in cement floors, internal and external walls, ceilings and ceiling space (insulation), eaves, roofs, around hot water pipes, fences, home extensions, garages, outdoor toilets, chook sheds and even dog kennels. It was used everywhere."

To avoid disturbing the deadly material unknowingly, book an inspection with a licenced asbestos assessor or occupational hygienist if your home was built or renovated before 1990.

If asbestos is found, it must be removed by a licenced asbestos removalist.

"If you find asbestos in your home, don't cut it. Don't drill it. Don't sand it. Don't saw it. Don't scrape it. Don't scrub it. Don't dismantle it. Don't tip it. Don't waterblast it. And whatever you do, don't dump it." Cherie said.

This message is considered more vital than ever with the tradesperson shortage, the record-breaking building and renovation boom and inflation.

"Health experts predict a continued rise in third-wave asbestos-related diseases as a result of exposure to asbestos fibres when renovating or maintaining old properties," Asbestos Education Committee chair Clare Collins said.

National Asbestos Awareness Month aims to prevent asbestos-related diseases and instances of avoidable asbestos exposure through education and raising awareness from November 1 to 30.