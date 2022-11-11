Congratulations Class of 2022

Congratulations, Year 12; school life is officially over.
Time to pack up your books and clear out your lockers for the last time.
Exams are done and dusted. Let's now move on to the next significant chapter of life.
On reflection, it hasn't been an easy ride. We - the parents, grandparents, teachers, siblings, friends and the entire community - know this.
No Year 12 student in Australia has been left untouched by the pressure of finishing school amid the COVID-19 pandemic and all the uncertainty it has wrought.
Homeschooling, changed timetables, and postponed exams just scratch the surface, but you made it, and we are all so proud.
