Young dad warned repeat attacks directed at neighbour will 'end in a jail cell'

A young father who ran at his East Albury neighbour while waving an exhaust pipe has been warned to stop his inexcusable behaviour or face jail.
Jordan Murray has fronted court over a more recent incident where he kicked a fence, dislodging a picked he threw at a car.
That happened on August 12 while Murray was serving a community correction order for the pipe incident on April 23.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The April matter, for which he was convicted on a charge of using an offensive weapon with an intention to commit an indictable offence of assault, happened right in front of police, who had just been called to the Alexander Street address.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin was scathing of Murray's behaviour.
Ms McLaughlin pointed out how Murray, 28, was required to undergo counselling related to his anger and impulse control issues as part of that order.
Instead, he had gone out and committed a crime that showed why this was inappropriate.
"We don't (act like this) because it harms other members of our community," she said.
"Why on Earth did he think this was an appropriate way to deal with his neighbour?
"You ... need to work out how you're going to regulate yourself because you have to live in this community.
"Otherwise, on this trajectory you will be in a different community - and that's a jail community."
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said there "had been issues" between Murray and "this particular neighbour".
Also, he was going through the pressures, she said, brought about by the recent loss of his home in a fire, having to relocate with his partner and two children.
Murray pleaded guilty to and was convicted and fined $1500 on a charge of intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property over the August matter, which in turn breached his correction order.
Ms McLaughlin put Murray on a new, 12-month order for the breach.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.