East Albury man was on court order over 'weapon' when he damaged neighbour's fence

By Albury Court
Updated November 6 2022 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
Young dad warned repeat attacks directed at neighbour will 'end in a jail cell'

A young father who ran at his East Albury neighbour while waving an exhaust pipe has been warned to stop his inexcusable behaviour or face jail.

