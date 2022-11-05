Tales of a simpler life in the early days of Wodonga's town centre

As told by Mavis Chapple in 2001.
My paternal grandparents were John Watts Twomey, who came from Ireland and married Margaret Kelleher from County Cork, in Australia.
They lived in South Street, Wodonga about 1880. John Watts Twomey worked on the railways and his wife, now Margaret Twomey, opened and shut the railway gates at High Street.
She did that for many, many years and was a well-known person. She walked from their South Street home at the back of the billiard salon.
My dad was the youngest of that family of nine children. He was William George Twomey and he lived in the North East all his life. He married my mother, Julia Jarvis in 1905.
He was the only barber in Wodonga for many years. The shop was next to the Terminus Hotel and on the other side was Miss Jennings' lolly shop, near the Bank of Victoria.
Across the road my mother opened a fruit and vegetable shop, and sold lollies and ice cream too.
I often wondered how she stopped the ice cream from melting in those days because there was no electricity, lighting was by lamps and candles, and no water was laid on.
Most homes had one water tank. I know what that was like because I lived through that too.
Anyway, I asked my mother how she got the ice cream to set because I was making ice cream when I got my first fridge, the Silent Night.
She said: "We always beat up an egg or two to put in the mixture." She used to make it every day.
I rented part of that same building my father occupied when I became a dressmaker. Florrie McKoy was the dressmaker in Wodonga before me, and when she gave up because she was elderly, and went to live in Melbourne, I took over her business for quite a few years.
I was in the southern side of the building and my dad's shop was in the northern side of the hotel and in the corner of the yard, which belonged to the Victoria Bank.
Miss Jennings had her lolly shop in the back yard of the bank, down the lane where horses would go to the back of the hotel.
