There's just something about the game of cricket Daniel Rooke can't shake.
Rooke, 31, grew up loving all thing leather and willow, and no matter how long he spent away from it, cricket was always 'it' for him.
An East Albury junior, Rooke was enticed by the sound of bat on ball through his youth until he hit pause on his playing days while university took centre stage.
But a return to the countryside meant play on, and the club servicing that rejunevated hunger has been none other than Culcairn.
"I grew up in Albury and played all my juniors at East Albury," he said,
"I went away for uni for a few years, and stopped playing cricket for a bit to enjoy the uni life.
"I found myself at East Albury after that, mostly just playing my cricket in the two's there and then went out to Culcairn.
"I love it. The people are all great, opposition players as well.
"Some of my best nights are hanging out there for an hour or so after training, having a beer and talking half tactics, half rubbish.
"It's a bit more low key, a bit less serious and suits where I'm at with life and what I want out of my cricket."
Old football connections were what initially lured Rooke across to Culcairn.
Though, as Rooke himself admits, he was never quite suited to the rough and tumble nature of Australian Rules.
"I played footy out there (at Culcairn) when I was younger, and a bunch of mates that I was hanging out with were from there and we used to love playing cricket," he said.
"I loved footy but I wasn't good at, I was slow and soft which doesn't really make you a great player.
"I found out pretty quickly that cricket was my go.
IN OTHER SPORT:
"I think it's my fourth season here, I played a few games when I was at uni, but when I was living that life and spending more time socialising, cricket fell off the radar a bit.
"When I came back here it was a great way to re-integrate with people and a good way to spend my weekend. I think I was always going to come back in some degree."
Rooke has carved a spot in Culcairn's top order since arriving.
He started with a bang by amassing 289 runs and three wickets during the 2019/20 season, backing it up with respective 215 and 140-run seasons in the following campaigns.
The invitation of more relaxed competition in the Hume First Division has been more than enough to spark the fire back up, and now the wily top order batter is serving as an experienced head among a younger Culcairn contingent, taking on vice-captaincy responsibilities for the side.
A side which is vastly improving as time goes by.
"When I went out there it was a pretty young team, and it is still pretty young," he said.
"Probably the best thing is seeing those young blokes really kick on and get serious about their cricket.
"Riley Knobel has come a long way with his bowling, and Lachie, his younger brother made a hundred last weekend which was awesome."
Though champing at the bit to get out on the park, an injury to Rooke's syndesmosis ligaments in his ankle will keep him sidelined for another few weeks.
But seeing the ambition and drive from his youthful Culcairn coterie has him eager to see what may lie in store for the Lions this season.
"Personally for me, it's probably get back out there and having a hit," he said.
"For the team, I think we expect to make finals and hopefully even win a final.
"In my three years there, we've been second bottom, maybe a little further up and then last year to make finals we just had to beat Lockhart who hadn't won a game, and we fell at that final hurdle.
"I think the minimum bar for this year is to make finals.
"We'll be happy if we win a final - and who knows what can happen from there."
