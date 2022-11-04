The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rain and floods slows Hume, Riverina and Murray Valley highway repairs

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
November 4 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Large potholes opened up on the Murray Valley Highway between Ludlows and Huon reserves. Picture by Mark Jesser

NSW and Victorian transport authorities say the wet weather has effected their abilities to repair roads and highways on the Border and in the North East over the last few weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.