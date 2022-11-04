NSW and Victorian transport authorities say the wet weather has effected their abilities to repair roads and highways on the Border and in the North East over the last few weeks.
Potholes, some as long as three metres, have opened up on the Hume, Riverina and Murray Valley highways due to heavy rain and flooding.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said wet weather was slowing repairs.
"Crews will need to wait until the roads dry out to carry out repair work," they said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Similarly, the Victorian Department of Transport is making short term repairs until conditions are more suitable for long-term rebuilding and resurfacing.
"We're currently delivering emergency repairs in order to keep flood-affected roads open with crews continually monitoring the network," a spokesperson said.
Since October 13, crews have patched more than 54,840 potholes on roads across the Victoria.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.