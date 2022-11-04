Hume Dam continues to fish pretty well despite conditions

G'day fishos. I know we need water for fish to get about in, but it's getting a little crazy.
There's black water events, causing crays to walk out of the water, and fish kills in many rivers in both NSW and Victoria. It's a catastrophe if you live on those systems, and also creates fish population issues for years to come.
Spare a thought for all the farmers and owners of houses in all our river flat areas too, who are copping this rising water.
Predictions look half reasonable for the next few days, so let's hope that gives most areas enough breathing space to make a significant difference to their situations.
Dartmouth (101.76 per cent) - should be fishing well, but I haven't spoken to anyone that was brave enough to head up this week.
Between the rain and wind, conditions haven't been conducive to fishing, but our last reports were indicating things were going fine. The water going over the spillway got up to just over a metre deep during the week, so would be even more spectacular and noisy tumbling over those cascades you'd reckon.
Streams - wow, what do you say? They've probably settled down a little since early in the week, but most would still be pretty hard work with some still spilling over their banks.
They're much higher than you'd like to see them, and will be pretty hard work for another week or so at least.
Murray above Hume - is extremely high and not much chop for another week or so at least. Predictions were for it to reach a bit over 5 metres during the week, but it peaked at just over 7 metres, making it particularly tough going for all the cockies up that way too.
Murray below Hume - is roaring! Boating in these conditions is only for the very experienced, and the best option would be to angle a bait or flick a lure in close to the bank, where the fish are sheltering from the current.
You might pick up a yella or two around the edges as well.
Blowering (103.2 per cent) - is still producing some ripper cod from the bank for those angling big baits, and the reddies and yellas are also about.
If the weather holds out over the weekend, I'm sure we'll see more good fishing up that way.
Eucumbene (60.4 per cent) and Jindabyne (99.9 per cent) - were tough going for those that headed up for the Snowy Mountains Trout Festival this week, as far as the weather was concerned.
I think most competitors took a couple of those dirty days off, as there was a fair bit of wind and extremely cool conditions about. Plenty of fish seemed to be caught though, and a lot of solid trout amongst them as well.
Worms around the edges worked extremely well for many, particularly on a fast-rising Eucumbene, but there were plenty of posts up on the socials showing trollers did well on both lakes, too. Deeper diving hard bodies took a fair share of fish, along with the old favourites in the Tassie devils.
Hume Dam (99 per cent) - has risen sharply this week, over 5 per cent.
At one stage, we had about 150,000 meg coming in and there was more than 76,000 going out at time of writing. I wouldn't be surprised if that's jumped a bit since.
The fishing's been great out there though, with reddies still jumping on just about anything.
Trout are still being trolled, and there's some belters amongst them, with most getting caught on Tassies. A lot of them are also being caught on McGraths and similar style divers, which also gives you an excellent chance of picking up a yella, redfin or cod as bycatch.
Angling around the edges would also be very successful at the minute, with all the tucker coming out of the grass with this water rising rapidly.
Hopefully we get a bit of a reprieve from this rain, things get back to some sort of normality, and you can get out to wet a line sooner rather than later.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.