Concerned residents have filled the Urana Bowling Club for the latest flood advice, as the Murray River at Corowa hits 7.46 metres and peak approaches for Urana and Daysdale.
Council executive management and SES controller Pat Smith addressed a full room on Thursday, where locals questioned the council's flood mitigation, study updates and drainage works.
Federation Council general manager Adrian Butler said about 80 people, largely farmers, from across the northern villages attended the public meeting.
"Residents were keen to understand the purpose of temporary levees and urban drainage works that have been completed over recent weeks," Mr Butler said.
"The SES wanted residents to be aware of the dangers of driving through flood water following a series of SES rescues in the area over recent weeks."
Several thoroughfares have been closed due to flooding and extensive road damage, including Federation Way between the Riverina Highway and Urana.
As the flood meeting was not streamed or recorded for residents whose access was cut off by flooding, Federation Council said it would publish the details and advice from the meeting in coming days.
"For those who were unable to attend due to road closures, please visit council's website," Mr Butler said.
Earlier on Thursday Albury MP Justin Clancy visited Corowa ahead of the public meeting, where he received an update on the flood situation from councillor Rowena Black and SES controller Jim Wallis.
The council itself was forced to relocate and close a number of its own services and facilities earlier in the week, including those at the Corowa Civic Centre Precinct where council offices, Service NSW and the visitor centre are housed, due to imminent flooding.
