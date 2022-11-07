NORTH East distillers are the toast of the town after prestigious awards were announced recently.
Yack Creek Distillery claimed Champion Victorian Distiller for the second time in the Australian Distilled Spirits Awards in Melbourne.
It gained three gold medals for its amber rum, spiced rum and wheat whisky and silver and bronze medals for other whisky, rum and gin entries.
The Australian Distilled Spirits Awards returned to Melbourne Showgrounds' Victoria Pavilion on October 26, celebrating the country's best-distilled spirits, liqueurs and aromatics.
Yack Creek Distillery owner Jamie Heritage welcomed the results after also being named Champion Victorian Distiller two years ago.
Having started operations in 2016, Mr Heritage released his first products in late 2019.
"The awards mean we're on the right track in delivering quality products to the market," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Yackandandah distiller Backwoods Distilling Co also picked up the top Trophy for Best Single Malt Whisky, along with four silver awards and two bronze awards for its rye whisky and gins.
It was only the second time the business had entered the competition.
Established in 2017, Backwoods released its first products in 2020.
"We are thrilled to have been awarded the top trophy for our single malt, as it really confirms all our hard work is paying off and our products are of the highest standard," Backwoods owner and head distiller Leigh Attwood said.
"These awards also mean so much to us as we have such high regard for the panel of judges and all the distilleries who entered."
Buller Wines-based Three Chain Road Gin scored gold for its Rare Muscat Gin and Elderflower Gin and silver for its Southern Citrus Gin and Premium Dry Gin.
Beechworth distiller Billson's George's Dry Gin claimed a bronze while Bright-based Reed & Co Distillery scored silver for its Saint Juni Distillers Strength and Gin and Juice.
Melbourne Royal chief executive Brad Jenkins said the awards - assessed by 48 experts - recognised "the emergence of the new generation of spirits".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.