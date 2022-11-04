The Border Mail
Beechworth escapee crashed stolen vehicle into creek during cop chase

By Wodonga Court
Updated November 4 2022 - 7:05pm, first published 4:16pm
Eden Repici was taken back into custody after simply walking out of Beechworth jail

An inmate's prison escape, fuelled by a bid to see his children, ended with him dumping a stolen car and crashing a second stolen vehicle into a creek following a high speed chase.

