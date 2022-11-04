Beechworth escapee crashed stolen vehicle into creek during cop chase

An inmate's prison escape, fuelled by a bid to see his children, ended with him dumping a stolen car and crashing a second stolen vehicle into a creek following a high speed chase.
Eden Antoine Repici was serving a six-month sentence at Beechworth Prison and was due to be released on February 25.
He fled the jail about 8am on Thursday, simply by walking out the front gate of the low-security site without staff noticing.
Repici walked five kilometres through bush and stole a man's Lexus four-wheel-drive on Bridge Street as it was being unloaded.
The 29-year-old dumped a trailer that had been attached to the vehicle, drove on the Buckland Gap Road to Wangaratta, and hit the Hume Freeway.
IN OTHER NEWS
Police spotted the stolen car driving at about 160kmh/h on the highway about 10.30am and chased Repici.
The car ran out of fuel near the Glenrowan BP and the 29-year-old fled through a paddock to avoid arrest.
He found an old Nissan Navara ute at a shed in Glenrowan and lost control while chased before crashing into 15 Mile Creek.
Repici, who ordinarily resides in the Melbourne region, was arrested and charged with the two car thefts and other offences.
His prison ID, wet clothes and a screwdriver were found in the crashed Navara.
Repici told Wodonga detectives he had wanted to see his two kids.
He was serving a jail term for similar offences to Thursday's offending including conduct endangering life, pursuit, car theft and drug possession.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher on Friday told the Wodonga Magistrates Court her client had at one point been a hard working church goer with plans to become a youth pastor, but his life unravelled.
He had started serving his sentence at the maximum security Port Phillip Prison before being moved to Beechworth.
The court heard he had every intention of handing himself in after seeing his kids.
Repici continues to be held in police custody and will return to court on Monday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.