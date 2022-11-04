The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial to start, despite the rain

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 4 2022 - 7:49pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa (main picture) is unavailable, Xavier High's Hunter Hall, Will Scammell and Jonathan Whiting will play, while grounds had been flooded at times. Picture by Ash Smith

We'd also like to thank all the curators for all the work they've done.

- Michael Erdeljac

Cricket Albury-Wodonga has worked a sporting miracle with the bulk of the season to start on Saturday., despite the region's consistent rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.