Cricket Albury-Wodonga has worked a sporting miracle with the bulk of the season to start on Saturday., despite the region's consistent rain.
The first month of most competitions, including provincial, have been washed out, which is extremely rare.
Although the weather has cleared during the latter half of this week, many of the grounds were still saturated.
However, the five provincial games, among most others in the association, will proceed.
"Cricket Albury-Wodonga has to thank Brett Pantling from Wodonga council and Wally Shannon from AlburyCity council with all the work they've done with their staff to get the outfields ready for play," CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac praised.
"We'd also like to thank all the curators for all the work they've done on getting the wickets ready, the pennant committee for their commitment and all the clubs for their understanding during this time and the work they put into their cricket."
Three of the provincial games will be played as per the original schedule.
North Albury will host Albury in the grand final re-match, Wodonga Raiders are home to Lavington, while Belvoir hosts Tallangattta.
St Patrick's was originally slated to host New City, but its Xavier Oval complex couldn't be utilised. That match has been swapped to New City's Urana Road Oval.
And Corowa was set for a home clash against East Albury.
However, Ball Park is also unavailable due to the flooding and that game has also been transferred to East's Alexandra Park.
The competition itself is strictly 50-over games, with the provincial matches starting from 11.30am on Saturday.
