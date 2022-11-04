There is hope the Riverina could play a key role in preserving NSW's dwindling koala population, by creating more protected habitats along the Murrumbidgee River.
Koalas have been listed as endangered across the state and ecologists at a recent koala conference in Coffs Harbour warned the animal is on a slippery slope toward extinction, following years of habitat destruction by developers, loggers and bush fires.
But as coastal populations continue to fall, the isolated colony at Narrandera's koala reserve is disease-free and thriving, sparking calls for more of the marsupials to be brought to the region.
"The situation for koalas in Narrandera is positive ... the koalas are in good physical condition and breeding well, with several young joeys observed," a NSW Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson told The Daily Advertiser.
"Koala habitat in Narrandera is also in good condition, with suitable tree species and water access across both public and private lands where the koalas reside."
The success of the project is encouraging for Wagga deputy mayor and Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon, who has a dream of establishing a network of koala sanctuaries along the banks of the Murrumbidgee.
She said the region is clearly suitable for the animal due to the large number of river red gum trees and undisturbed habitats.
"The problem for us in NSW is that where koala populations are most prolific at the moment are in the very areas that are attractive to developers and foresters," Cr McKinnon said.
"Which is a big part of why I am campaigning to establish something out here in an area where there's not such great threats."
The state government is currently conducting a study looking at what areas near Wagga would be suitable habitats for koalas, with findings expected to be released by February 2023.
Cr McKinnon said her "ultimate dream" is to have a series of koala habitat all the way along the Murrumbidgee, which can then eventually be connected together.
"There's already one at Narrandera, but if we could establish some koala sanctuaries further along the river and eventually join up all the islands of land, we could see some movement of koalas," she said.
"That would help preserve their gene pool if they can interact with different populations of koalas."
The state government's NSW Koala Strategy, released earlier this year, is backed by more than $190 million and is the biggest commitment by any government to a single species in Australia.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
