Prolific goal-kicker John Spencer has returned to Chiltern.
Spencer crosses to the TDFL from the Hume League, where he booted 56 majors in 19 games for Brock-Burrum in 2022.
Only Holbrook's Luke Gestier (79) and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy (60) slotted more.
The well-travelled forward, who spent several years at Wodonga Raiders before turning out for Holbrook, Rutherglen and North Wangaratta, has more than 700 career goals to his name.
Spencer, the former Chiltern junior, provided the Saints with a fine marking target this year and could be a major asset for the Swans under new coach Brad Hibberson.
On the cricket field, Spencer will start his second season at Albury in the first-grade side to face reigning premiers North Albury at Bunton Parl on Saturday.
More to follow.
