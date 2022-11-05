The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bree Armstrong and Taylah Gerecke open shop on Elgin Boulevard

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
November 5 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border businesswomen Bree Armstrong and Taylah Gerecke at the grand opening of their businesses on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

Two Border businesswomen, who renovated a derelict building in the heart of Wodonga that had been unused for a decade, are feeling positive after the grand opening of their respective businesses at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.