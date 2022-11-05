Two Border businesswomen, who renovated a derelict building in the heart of Wodonga that had been unused for a decade, are feeling positive after the grand opening of their respective businesses at the weekend.
Ms Armstrong said there was a consistent flow of customers, some loyal clients from before the business moved from its Crystal Court premises and many new who'd walked in to have a sticky beak.
"It seems busier than I was expecting, I'm really overwhelmed and grateful with the amount of people who've come in," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Being on such a main road and because this building hasn't had anything in it for over ten years I think people are like 'woah, something's finally happening with it'.
"I just hope it keeps thriving...before we were tucked away in a little spot where people would only come to us if they knew where we were, whereas now, people just drive past and (see us)."
Ms Gerecke said her cafe had been supported by friends, residents in the neighbourhood and staff from Kelly's Mitre 10 across the road, who'd been watching the renovation.
"It's really positive, I like seeing the community be able to come together and enjoy an area that was once not something that people would walk past and want to sit down at," she said.
"Now people can sit here and enjoy an old beautiful building come back to life."
Ms Gerecke said the businesses were creating a meeting place for community.
"Everyone needs to be able to come together," she said.
"Personal relationships are so important, especially for peoples mental health, so if we can create a space that I enjoy and my workers enjoy and people can come in and feel that from us, that's the goal, we've achieved it."
Kelsie Clark, from Kelly's Mitre 10 directly opposite the businesses, came over to support the openings.
"It's been amazing to see them paint the building," she said.
"There's going to be a lot more foot traffic, even this morning I've seen a lot more people cross the road with their cups of coffee... so I think it's going to help all businesses boom.
"It's kind of a forgotten part of Wodonga, people don't tend to come past the plaza down this way, there's not really been anything here to draw people's attention, so it's nice that we have this now."
Ms Clark encouraged the community to support Border businesses.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.