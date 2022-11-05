The bitter taste of coffee is a far cry from the sweet and spicy flavours of their traditional chai, but two Bhutanese refugees have learnt an appreciation for one of Australia's most popular drinks through a barista course aimed at connecting multicultural communities.
Bhumika Dhakal and Migma Tamang are two of six participants in the inaugural 'Coffee in the Hood' program, which provides opportunities for Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) Communities to come together and learn how to make coffee.
Ms Dhakal said she'd never had coffee before arriving in Australia in 2017.
"It's too strong for me, because I love chai, I'm a chai person," she said.
"I can drink coffee if I put sugar on it."
But that hasn't stopped Ms Dhakal from wanting to learn more how to make the warm elixir.
"I really wanted to do the program and learn where coffee is from," she said.
Eventually, Ms Dhakal hopes to work in a coffee shop to continue learning about coffee, improve her skills and connect with the broader community.
Similarly, 19-year-old school leaver and Bhutanese refugee Migma Tamang wants to become a barista.
"I like to make coffees," she said.
"Some customers like unique ones, sometimes they give me a surprise... I made yesterday a coffee with icecream!"
'Coffee in the Hood' is an Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau project, but the barista training is provided by Platform 9 Coffee Roasters in Albury.
The trainees come from places like the Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo and Bhutan.
On Saturday the baristas had the chance to make and serve coffees at a multicultural festival Multicultural Festival organised by the Bhutanese Australian Community Support Group Albury Wodonga.
BACSGAW president Harka Bista said about 300 people attended the festival.
"It's all the communities in our region coming together, dancing, singing, sharing stories, learning each others culture and enjoying the day," he said.
"It is very important because we have to learn each others culture.
"The communities in our regions, they understand the cultures of each other, now we are more multicultural than 10 years before, so it's really good."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
