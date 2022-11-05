A Border real estate agent says uncertainty is causing home buyers to "sit on their hands" after a four-bedroom, two-bathroom Wodonga home was passed in at auction.
Up to 50 people attended the auction of a "character filled, period home" at 12 Mitchell Street on Saturday.
PJ Murphy agent Leon Kowski said the only bid was a vendor placed bid of $750,000.
"It will go on the market on Monday," he said.
"I anticipate there'll be a few people coming through now with many needing a finance clause."
Mr Kowski said rising interest rates had impacted the movement of buyers.
"With uncertainty they sit on their hands a bit," he said.
"When there's a level of uncertainty people don't do anything, which we can understand."
A central Albury home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms was also passed in at auction on Saturday after it didn't meet the reserve price.
PJ Murphy agent Mark Boehm said the property at 512 Garden Street was now on the market for $1.3 to $1.4 million.
"We're confident ...we think the price is pretty realistic," he said.
Mr Boehm said there were plenty of buyers still in the market, but they were more conservative at the moment.
"There was a few registered bidders, but it was a bit quiet on the bidding front," he said.
"The registered bidders were all very much aware of where the reserve was and showed a lot of interest at that point, so whether they just got a bit of cold feet I don't know, but there was one genuine bidder and we're in negotiations with him."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
