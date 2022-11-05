We beg for what we need and again, we get less

We don't rate nearly as equal as our country cousins either, the likes of Bendigo and Ballarat. In fact we are so used to being neglected, an outsider might suggest the reaction by some to a more sizeable share of health funding is well... frankly, pathetic. But it's understandable. When you get nothing but a few crumbs now and then for so long, some people can't help but get excited at the promise of a couple of slices of bread.

