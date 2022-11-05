The Border Mail
North Wagga residents advised they can return home with caution as floods levels continue to recede

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated November 6 2022 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
Flooding at North Wagga, as viewed from Estella on Thursday November 3. Residents have now been given to go ahead to return home. Picture by Les Smith

North Wagga residents have been given to go ahead to return home with caution as flood levels continue to recede.

