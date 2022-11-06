The Border Mail
St Patrick's hold off New City in Cricket Albury-Wodonga thriller

By Andrew Moir
Updated November 6 2022 - 11:47am, first published 11:11am
St Patrick's Liam Scammell was the difference with 3-13 and an unbeaten 47 against New City.

St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell and tailender Isaac Keighran's 33-run stand produced a two-wicket win over New City in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.

