St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell and tailender Isaac Keighran's 33-run stand produced a two-wicket win over New City in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
The home team won the toss and made 132, but the visitors were struggling at 7-99, until Scammell (47 not out) and Keighran (15) combined for the eighth wicket to win with an over to spare.
"We were in a bit of trouble, I just had to hang around and occupy the crease, it wasn't a flash victory, but sometimes you've just got to win ugly," Scammell admitted.
Scammell had a fine start to the season, claiming 3-13 from seven overs as No. 4 Parminder Hundal top-scored with 38 from 107 balls.
Max Heriot, who's still eligible for under 16s, debuted with a wicket and fine outfield catch to dismiss Daryl Tuffey for eight.
In his New City debut as coach, former New Zealand international quick Tuffey was superb, snaring 2-20 from 10 overs, including dangerous opener Neil Smith for a second ball duck.
Patties' opener Matt Crawshaw posted 35, but with 34 runs required and only three wickets left, last season's finalists looked likely to fall, but Scammell's unbeaten knock off 100 deliveries, including a six and four boundaries, was the difference.
Heera Singh grabbed 3-20.
