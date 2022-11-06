More than 900 people from across the Border and North East turned out for the first Sunshine Walk to be held in person since 2019 on Sunday.
The Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre fundraiser was a virtual event the past two years, but made its return in perfect conditions on a new route, which started and finished at Les O'Brien Athletics Precinct.
Money raised reached $219,000, which organisers said was comparable to 2019.
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund board member Di Thomas was thrilled with the turnout of participants who walked, 20, 10 or five-kilometres to support the cause.
"We're pretty delighted coming off COVID, but also having to do the shift (from Noreuil Park to Les O'Brien Athletics Precinct), which worked really well," she said.
"We had quite a number of people sign up today, particularly for the two shorter walks."
"I can't tell you how much work he would put in behind the scenes for this event, and, up until a couple of weeks ago, he was ready to go and do the same thing," she said.
Wodonga's Patricia Patterson has been involved in every edition of the Sunshine Walk since it started in 2019.
She was diagnosed with two forms of leukaemia in 2019 and has been in remission for six months, but dedicated her walk to her two brothers who died from cancer this year.
"We're just so fortunate to have this facility," she said.
"My family, when they were allowed to come to my appointments before COVID hit, couldn't believe how amazing the hospital was.
"In the old days, a lot of people had to travel for treatment, so we're very lucky we don't have to do that now."
Sarah Donnelley was among the group of walkers first over the line for the 20-kilometre trek and said it was important to raise awareness for the cancer centre.
"I did it alone because a lot of patients have done it alone for two years," she said.
"I lost both of my great grandparents to cancer and I've got friends battling it at the moment. Pretty much everyone has a story and hopefully we've raised some good money today.
Dietician Alisa Roebuck was another of the first finishers who was keen to take part after starting work at the cancer centre this year, as was Bob Waldner, who also participated for the first time.
"It was a more a walk of reflection because I've got friends going through cancer," Mr Waldner said.
Donations will be taken up until November 20, with the total predicted to edge closer to $250,000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
