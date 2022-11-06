The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund's 2022 Sunshine Walk raises more than $200,000

Updated November 6 2022 - 6:41pm, first published 4:15pm
Wodonga cancer survivor Patricia Patterson has been in remission for six months and hasn't missed out on one Sunshine Walk event. Picture by James Wiltshire

More than 900 people from across the Border and North East turned out for the first Sunshine Walk to be held in person since 2019 on Sunday.

