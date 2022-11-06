The Border Mail
Gooramadda farmer and horse breeder Elva Stones loses access to bulk of her property due to flooding

Beau Greenway
Updated November 7 2022 - 8:50am, first published 4:00am
A Gooramadda farmer and horse breeder holds concerns for the welfare of her animals which have had to be constantly moved clear of floodwaters.

