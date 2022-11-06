A Gooramadda farmer and horse breeder holds concerns for the welfare of her animals which have had to be constantly moved clear of floodwaters.
Elva Stones' property, Riverton, on Gooramadda Road, has been inundated with floodwater since August 18, which has risen even further this week due to increased releases from Hume Dam.
"We took the cattle off early and the horses were able to manoeuvre themselves. Horses a little bit easier to manage than cows and calves," she said.
"The paddocks are just so wet everywhere, that's why the horses can't move anywhere and they've had to stay closer to the house on higher ground.
"We've got 1400 acres all up so the rest of the cows have gone to higher ground, but because of the rain it's just horrible for them. They get abscesses and sore feet from the wet ground.
"There's high ground out the back, but they'll be there for the duration of this flood now."
Mrs Stones' said she and her husband, Des, have done all they can for now as they await the aftermath once floodwaters recede.
"When there's a current like this, you lose a few logs, but you gain a few new ones," she said.
"We had a big one down the back on the lagoon and it just disappeared and there's another giant tree on one of the banks and I don't know where it came from.
"We had to shut one of our bridges off. There's beautiful feed over there for the horses, but there's a lot of current and I have no idea what it brings in.
"The creek near our property was really narrow, but it's huge now because we lose so much of the bank every single year. It is put up for irrigation and then drops three or four feet in a couple of days."
John Foord Oval and the nearby Corowa and Wahgunyah rowing club sheds remain inundated, while access to the Civic Centre across the road is set to be cut off for several days.
Ben Kuschert came out for a look at the flooding across the Corowa-Rutherglen football oval and managed to have a kick on the only patch of turf not underwater.
"I've never seen this much water across the ground. Hopefully the water can slow down and they can get things under control," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
