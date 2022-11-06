The Border Mail
East Albury cruises to win over Corowa thanks to all-round effort

By Liam Nash
Updated November 6 2022 - 1:15pm, first published 11:45am
East Albury's Brett Davies was pleased with his side's performance at the weekend, taking the spoils in a five wicket win over Corowa. Picture by Ash Smith

East Albury is off and flying, relishing in a full faceted team performance as the side put Corowa to the sword by five wickets on Saturday.

Liam Nash

