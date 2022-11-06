East Albury is off and flying, relishing in a full faceted team performance as the side put Corowa to the sword by five wickets on Saturday.
The Crows bowled out Corowa for 157, with East Albury's top order firing as each of it opening four batters breaching into the 20s to sail home in the final few overs.
East Albury coach Brett Davies was ecstatic with his troops' efforts to kick off the season and secure important early points.
"Early games in the year, you never quite know how everyone is going to present but I couldn't be more pleased with the boys," he said.
"It was a really even performance across our list, it was good to get some overs into a few blokes and our bats to get some runs on the board and spend time in the middle.
"I said to the boys after the game, we're content with that, we're not satisfied.
"We know it's game one and there's plenty more to come."
Corowa's Kaelen Bradtke was an anchor, cranking three maximums on the way to 82 before being caught.
With wickets falling around him rapidly, two poles apiece to Kris Milosta, Cameron White, Gagan Preet Singh and Ryan De Vries, alongside a debut wicket for Harry Jackson, restricted Corowa to a gettable total.
Cue East Albury to turn on the style with bat in hand.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Crows chalked up 61 runs without loss before teenager Miles Hemann-Peterson was trapped leg-before-wicket by Mitchell Wagstaff on 31.
Matthew Tom (38) and Darren Keenes (20) exited in quick succession, but the class of import Salinda Perera was on full display as his 28 not out carried East Albury to victory following later dismissals of Luke Brunckhorst and Caleb Hobbs.
Jay Lavis (2-13) was the pick of Corowa's bowlers.
"Salinda is going to be a class act all year batting for us at number four," Davies said.
"Matty Tom has been the rock of our innings for as long as he's been at the club.
"I'm looking forward to seeing him to building a solid opening partnership with Miles.
"But the biggest takeaway from the recruits coming into the club is the impact they're having off the field.
"We recruit good blokes first and good cricketers second, and these blokes have really added a lot of value to the club."
A number of new faces are in the mix at East Albury, but one still waiting to show what he can do is Josh Wright.
The Englishman joined from New City in the off season, but was unavailable for the match against Corowa.
Davies noted he's keen to shift new ball responsibilities to the opening quick, potentially for this Saturday's game against St Patricks.
"We're really looking forward to seeing Josh and the impact he's going to have in our first 12, bringing a bit more penetration at the top of the order so the old overweight veteran can not take the new ball - that'd be lovely," Davies laughed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.