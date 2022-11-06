The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Belvoir edges out Tallangatta in Cricket Albury-Wodonga one-wicket win

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 6 2022 - 12:31pm, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belvoir's Lachie McMillan was superb with 64 runs against Tallangatta.

Belvoir youngster Will McCarty hit the winning runs in the penultimate over in a one-wicket thriller against Tallangatta in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.