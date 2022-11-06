Belvoir youngster Will McCarty hit the winning runs in the penultimate over in a one-wicket thriller against Tallangatta in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Last pairing McCarty and debutant Jay Barker needed four runs for victory with the latter striking Bushies' captain Matt Armstrong through point for two.
Opening bowler Matt Oswell then bowled a no-ball to level the scores as McCarty smashed the resultant free hit into the covers.
"It was a great game played in great spirit, the game almost deserved a tie," Belvoir co-coach Robbie Mackinlay offered sportingly.
It was a great game played in great spirit, the game almost deserved a tie.- Robbie Mackinlay
The visitors won the toss with Shoaib Shaikh playing a patient knock with 58 from 112 deliveries.
He posted successive half-century stands with English siblings John Oswell (32) and Matt (30) in 9-195.
Opener David Perkins was terrific with 3-34.
Belvoir slumped to 5-63, although English import Nick Green impressed with 20 runs - all boundaries.
But Lachie McMillan and Zac Simmonds rescued the Eagles with an 84-run stand.
McMillan's 64 from 95 balls, with a six and six boundaries, was superb, while Simmonds made 38.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Armstrong nabbed 3-40 as ex-Sri Lankan rep Dilhara Lokuhettige returned.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.