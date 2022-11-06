North Albury picked up where it left off last year to post a pulsating two-wicket win over Albury on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
In the first round to be played after the opening four were washed out, the pair staged another crackerjack in what's become an outstanding rivalry in recent years.
Albury posted 9-222 from its 50 overs, with Zimbabwe international Innocent Kaia, who was playing against Australia only two months ago, making 15 runs.
But it was again North's ability to win the clutch moments which proved the difference to finish on 8-224 with five overs left.
The scores were similar to last season's grand final where the Hoppers scored 213 as Albury posted 201.
North's No. 4 Ben Fulford top-scored for the match with 57 from only 58 balls, striking two sixes and seven boundaries.
"He broke his arm playing footy this year and been struggling to grip the bat, but it's come good in the last few weeks," North captain-coach Matt Condon revealed.
"His role in our team is to score quickly through the middle and he looks set for a big season."
The premiers sent the visitors in, with emerging first change bowler Blake Elliott bowling both Kaia and opener partner Alex Popko (14).
But Albury steadied through English pairing Sebastian Botes and captain Ross Dixon.
They compiled 61 runs with debutant Botes impressing, striking 52 from 82 balls, with five boundaries.
"He's a bit different, he works the ball around a lot, opening up that off-side," Condon explained.
"He finds ways to score runs in different areas, which is quite frustrating to set fields too, so full credit to him."
Dixon, who claimed Cricket Albury-Wodonga's Cricketer of the Year award in 2020-21, played his role well with 23 from 44 deliveries, including two fours.
Yet another English product in Ryan Addison captured 3-48 from 10 overs, while Elliott's 2-24 was vital.
North's Ash Borella and Anthony Hartshorn handed the home team a flyer with a 47-run stand.
Borella belted seven fours in his 49 from 58 deliveries, while Hartshorn was also aggressive with 32 from only 34 balls.
Condon chipped in with 24, while Fulford and James Smith (29) carried the score from 4-144 to 5-205, which effectively ended Albury's hopes, although it claimed 3-5 to throw a scare into the Hoppers.
Caleb Martin and Kade Brown nabbed 2-12 from four overs and 2-50 from nine respectively.
The fact it was a grand final re-match generated enormous interest, but Kaia's presence added to the excitement.
"A lot of the overseas players struggle to adapt, but he didn't seem to have too many issues," Condon suggested of his 24-ball innings in a 31-run partnership with Popko.
Kaia played two one-day internationals against Australia in late August.
He opened the batting with 17 in the first game, where he was caught and bowled by Mitch Marsh, while Mitch Starc bowled him for two in the second match.
Players will now look to the weather forecast, with a 60 per cent chance of rain, from 0-10mms, on Saturday.
