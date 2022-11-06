The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mesmerising Brock-Burrum win headlines Hume First Grade action

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 6 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brock-Burrum celebrates the wicket of Walla Walla batter Brenten Keogh, taken by Matt Heagney. The side prevailed in an epic one-wicket win over Walla in trying conditions during round four on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

In the most electric of run chases, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock is off the mark Hume First Grade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.