In the most electric of run chases, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock is off the mark Hume First Grade.
The side chased down Walla Walla's 67-run target on a tricky pitch with one wicket to spare - and who else to hit the winning runs than president David Williams.
"I thought we might have needed another five or more, I just tucked a single around the corner and heard the boys yelling out," he said.
"I thought 'is that it, you beauty'."
"We were just old school, head down bum up, and just get the runs.
"18 months ago me and Jordan (Schilg) were opening the batting, that just shows our batting depth."
Winning the toss, Walla elected to bat first and were soon caught in hot water, finding themselves at 2-18.
Tom Simmons dug in for the visitors and looked at ease at the crease, but was removed for 22.
Walla's Simon Odewahn provided some wag at the tail end as he reached double digits, but it was all over once he was caught and bowled by Mitchell Sivell.
Darcy I'Anson and Mitchell Koschitzke were the standouts with the ball for the hosts, taking three wickets each.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On the chase, Brock-Burrum turned to Keith Tallent to lead the charge as the side was struggling at 2-5.
Tallent was exceptional on the way to 20, but quickly was walking towards the sheds following a run out mix up.
The going got tough for Brock-Burrum as Walla gained ascendancy with the ball, but when it mattered most, up stepped Schilg and Williams to steady the ship and guide the side home.
Though it was latter to eventually lead his men over the line, Williams praised Tallent for setting the platform early.
"He just didn't look like getting out," he said.
"He was scoring really well, and just looked a league above every other person out there."
Osborne made it back to back wins, sailing to a six wicket win over Henty following last week's triumph over The Rock Yerong Creek. A stringent bowling performance from Osborne restricted Henty to 9/123, before a resilient knock of 62 not out from Edward Perryman steered the side to victory.
Meanwhile, Rand has began its campaign with a bang, downing Holbrook by 67 runs. Daniel Lieschke's 75 run effort at the top of the order set the tone alongside Bryce Swift's half century, carrying the side to 7/216. Holbrook rallied but ultimately ran out of steam, bowled out for 149 in the final over.
And in the round's other game, Lockhart chased down Culcairn's total of 115 with six wickets left in the shed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.