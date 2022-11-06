Bethanga's Brad Dalbosco lived every cricketer's dream by smashing a six off the last ball for victory on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
The visitors needed a six to pass Dederang's powerful total of 8-209 and the right-hander hammered the ball over the mid-wicket boundary to finish unbeaten on 110.
However, because of technical difficulties with the new scoring system, the players couldn't celebrate immediately as everyone was uncertain of the final result.
"We weren't actually sure who had won," vice-captain and club president Jack Robinson revealed.
"We weren't sure if it was a tie or we had won by a run.
"So the umpires, their captain (Tristan Mann) and myself had to go back through the scorebook and check everything, it probably took five to 10 minutes and we finally decided we had had finished on 8-210."
Generally, a finish like that would provide one of the great highlights of any cricketer's career, but the fact it took so long robbed it of that instantaneous 'wow' moment.
It was a stunning game as the home's team Ryan Barker also hit an unbeaten century.
Vice-captain Barker was 117 not out from only 98 deliveries, hammering three sixes and a remarkable 17 fours - 86 runs in boundaries.
"He told me he'd never scored a 50 before, if there was a loose ball, he put it away," Robinson added of the dynamic knock.
Captain Brodie Sirl snared 3-47.
Dalbosco's ton was his first for the club in his second season following a strong stint with provincial power Lavington.
"It was the same as 'Barks', when he had a bad ball, he was able to hit the boundary."
Dalbosco faced only 94 balls, striking four sixes and 12 fours.
Elsewhere, Baranduda's Jaeden O'Connell claimed the round's best figures with 6-24 to destroy Barnawartha Chiltern.
Captain Rhys Ritchie top-scored with 38, but he was the only player to pass 18 as the visitors collapsed for 88 from 33.1 overs.
Premiers Yackandandah nailed a two-wicket win over Mount Beauty.
English import Sulaiman Hussain posted 43 in the visitors' 139 as Mick Walker took 3-11.
The Kangaroos were 8-129, but Tom Cencic helped his team home with 33.
And Kiewa defeated Howlong by four wickets.
The match had been transferred to Wodonga's Willow Park and Howlong scored 133, Tim Seymour with 50, while captain Scott Goodwin captured 3-23.
Josh Bartel led Kiewa home with 80 not out from 76 balls.
