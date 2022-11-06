The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cricket lover Robbie Mackinlay tips Cricket Albury-Wodonga thrillers

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 6 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Ross Dixon hits out against North Albury. Picture by Ash Smith

Highly respected Border cricket personality Robbie Mackinlay says Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial is set for one of its best seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.