Highly respected Border cricket personality Robbie Mackinlay says Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial is set for one of its best seasons.
Mackinlay has been involved with the sport for nearly 50 years and maintains Saturday's opening round - after the first four were washed out - is the new norm.
Four of the five provincial games had thrilling finishes with co-coach Mackinlay's Belvoir edging out Tallangatta by a wicket.
"When you look at it, try working out who is going to the bottom side, it's very hard to do," he enthused.
When you look at it, try working out who is going to the bottom side, it's very hard to do.- Belvoir co-coach Robbie Mackinlay
"At least three of the games will be really close."
Generally speaking, it's been easy to pick the wooden spooner before a ball is bowled.
However, last season's bottom team New City pushed finalists St Patrick's.
"New City will challenge teams this year, they've certainly improved," Patties' coach Liam Scammell praised.
The Phoenix signed former Lavington premiership coach and ex-New Zealand pace bowler Daryl Tuffey on a three-year deal over the off-season.
And another Kiwi in Talor Scott, who played alongside current T20 World Cup semi-final team-mates Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen at under 19 level, has also joined the Phoenix.
"I think it's going to be an incredibly tight competition, as tight as we've seen for a while," Scammell suggested.
"In years gone by, there's been some easy games, I don't think you will find that this year, it should be a great comp."
