It was far from perfect, but Lavington are off the mark having beaten Wodonga Raiders in the season opener at Birallee Park.
Batting first, the Raiders were strangled by astute bowling from the Panthers and limped their way to 108 all out.
The introduction of extra spinner proved to be a masterclass from Lavington skipper Dave Tassell, with Nick Roebuck taking two important wickets during the game.
"We knew it was going to be so we took an extra spinner which actually probably ended up winning us the game in the end," Tassell said.
"Nick (Roebuck) bowled sensationally for his first time in two years, I think he'll have a sore arm after that.
"Jordan Croker was good too, he bowled six or seven overs for bugger all and took quite an important wicket."
Jesse Griffiths top scored for the Raiders with 23, while former Kyabram man Kyle Mueller chipped in with 18.
It was smooth sailing for Lavington with the bat early on as opener Chris Galvin (65 not out) made his mark, until a collapse ensued.
Raiders man Alistair Burge went ballistic with the ball as he sent three of the Panthers' middle order to the sheds without scoring, also removing young gun Oscar Lyons for 18.
Tassell partnered Galvin as the squeeze was put on his side, helping the Panthers through to a nervy two-wicket win in the 34th over.
Tassell said while the effort with the ball was up to par, there was much to be desired on the batting front.
"It was a great fielding and bowling performance on a tricky wicket to bowl on with seamers," he said.
"We were cruising at 1/60 odd and then a couple of blokes threw their wickets away and it started a bit of a collapse.
"A couple of boys batted really well, Oscar Lyons and Chris Galvin, they got us off to that flying start which we needed but it was disappointing to lose those wickets in a clump.
"That's what we did a lot last year as well, so I think if we're able to have the mentality that we're not going to leave the chase up to the blokes behind us, then it should be good."
