The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Chris Galvin goes unbeaten as Lavington scrapes past Wodonga Raiders

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 6 2022 - 4:09pm, first published 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Galvin was instrumental in Lavington's win over Wodonga Raiders. Picture by James Wiltshire

It was far from perfect, but Lavington are off the mark having beaten Wodonga Raiders in the season opener at Birallee Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.