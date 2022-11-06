Kylie Whitehead has been named in the Australian Jackaroos.
The Wodonga bowler has been promoted from the second-tier feed squad, the Emerging Jackaroos.
Whitehead capped the win with a team victory in Ovens and Murray Region's A1 pennant on Saturday.
The home team split the four rinks against Rutherglen, but a thumping win by rink three, with David Smith as lead, resulted in an 82-70 overall win.
In a close round, Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort toppled Benalla 76-70.
The visitors won three rinks, but Benalla's third rink, including John Stevens and Sharon Warfe, posted a 27-12 win to cut the margin.
Yarrawonga edged out Kiewa 80-73.
Kiewa won a rink, but Yarrawonga had three narrow wins, with seven shots the biggest margin for Roslyn King's outfit.
And Wangaratta toppled Myrtleford 84-65.
Myrtleford won a rink.
