The Norris Park oval has flooded amid a fast and heavy downpour of rain on the Border.
The oval and surrounding streets filled with water about 2pm on Sunday as heavy rain and hail fell for about 30 minutes.
Emergency services were called out to the scene in a bid to clear the water.
Flooding was also reported at the car park at Lavington Square Shopping centre and on Centaur Road, near the Lavington Sports Ground.
A video posted on social media showed a large amount of water in the shopping centre's car park.
Others posted photographs on social media showing flooding in their yards.
Properties near open drains filled with water during the deluge, including along the stream that the Norris Park oval flows into.
The flooded oval attracted a large number of onlookers.
Rebecca Chang and her children, who live nearby, attended to inspect the scene.
"We were heading back from Wodonga and it began raining really heavily," she said.
"The oval often gets a bit of water, but not like this."
The family has lived in the area for six years.
Ms Chang said it was the first time she had seen the oval completely flooded.
"We just came down for a look," she said.
Firefighters also responded to Centaur Road after flooding on Sunday.
SES volunteers and those from the Albury and Border Rescue Squad were kept busy attending a string of jobs.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 9.2mm of rain at Albury Airport 3.30pm on Sunday .
Further rain is forecast Monday and Tuesday, but only in small amounts.
The bureau predicts a maximum of only five millimetres of rain will fall during both days.
Small amounts of rain are also forecast on Friday and Saturday.
