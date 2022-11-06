A wet and wild round of Ovens and Murray Water Polo action produced some cracking encounters on Sunday - none more so than Northside Stingrays' nailbiting 9-8 win over Albury Tigers in A-grade men.
Tigers took the lead in the first quarter, and held a slim advantage going into the half at 4-3 up.
A romping three goals from Rex Gallaher in the third quarter, supplemented by one each from Elih Mutsch and Trent Remington, swung the pendulum back in Stingrays' favour.
Mutsch's second in the final term sealed the win for his side, making it two wins on the trot for the Stingrays.
With weather conditions worsening in the afternoon, the other A-grade men's fixture between Sharks and Development was called off.
Earlier in the day, Stingrays and Tigers played out a similarly thrilling game in A-grade women, with the former taking spoils 8-6.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A cagey first quarter was split by a lone goal from Stingrays player Rebecca Madew - then the Tigers found form.
Four well taken efforts from the side had it lead 4-3 at the main break, but the Stingrays eventually flew home with a wet sail thanks to three goals in the last quarter.
In the remaining A-grade women's clash, Sharks flexed its muscle to shoot out to a blockbuster 11-3 triumph over Pool Pirates.
Cienna Twyford made Albury Swim Centre her playground, slotting three goals for the Sharks to see the side's ledger read 2-0.
Ryleigh Hogan was on song for the Pool Pirates, rallying to score two goals.
