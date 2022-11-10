The hospital on one site is not an Albury versus Wodonga thing, it's a what's best for the community thing, and if we are parochial about where it's located, we will always end up with the half-best option.
There isn't any detail about whether it will provide our growing community with extra capacity, i.e. beds and operating theatres. It also seems to be on a landlocked site, will create more congestion in already busy intersections, and will have a multi-level car park on privately owned land which is reportedly already in dispute.
Our community is the same size as Bendigo and the funding that we received is only half of what Bendigo received for their world class hospital. It is clear that the $558m won't create a world class facility, that will supposedly come "later" when stages four and five are funded (when and if that ever happens).
The NSW government have allocated $723m to the Tweed Heads hospital with a population of 68,000. We're getting $558m for a 100,000 population.
Hard to understand that level of funding for Tweeds which is 25 minutes from Gold Coast hospital and multiple large private hospitals, and about one hour from Brisbane - in comparison to our situation?
Why are we the forgotten people??? It appears that NSW ends at Wagga and Victoria at Wangaratta. Years ago we had an excellent health system, today Third World. Why???
Feels like the politicians are using the cross border situation to deflect responsibility elsewhere and hence get away with a minimalist solution. Split accountability will never work satisfactorily unless we continue to apply the pressure, which we should do. I am right behind our BMA stance.
A new, single site hospital needs to be build ASAP on a green site. Multi-storey would allow for replication of resources on each level, easier to get around for staff, patients and visitors.
Nurses, doctors and other clinicians need and deserve the best working conditions for the best medical outcomes.
The premiers have come in at the last minute to promote their re-election chances but have delivered a sub-standard promise. Surely those currently working in the hospitals on both sides of the border know what is required to deliver effective health services.
It is apparent when the elections are over, our hospital services will deteriorate and finger pointing with road blocks will return.
Two sly dog premier politicians came to town, made agreements to satisfy themselves and then disappeared.
The demographics are important for future health and I for one would like this published with how they arrive at what they give is going to be sufficient and productive.
We must have a way to measure and sustain the outcomes of what is promised with these figures they provide or we will never be able to address the flaws of planning and their bungling in the future and a promise of further funding if their milestones are not met.
There should be a gold standard for ratio of services and waiting times for urgent and non-urgent care. After all, the tax payer wants value and a happy healthy working population that is productive .
It also appears this may no longer be classified as a growth area and other areas which have been in the news lately will win more votes.
I read recent articles re the concern expressed by many in the community and medical family about our need for a new hospital, not the patchwork quilt on offer.
Why? Because:
1. The people expect and deserve better than currently provided and being offered in future.
2. The expectations (and workload) placed on the medical, nursing and allied health staff to soldier on is untenable and dangerous both for their wellbeing, both mental and physical, and also dangerous for the welfare of patients.
3. It is sad that rural NSW/Victoria citizens' problems are looked on as an irritation by the governments of today. To come down from NSW and up from Victoria, the premiers have no idea what the community (medical and residents) need to be able to provide adequate medical services.
To spruik a number to redevelop on site is both nonsensical and insulting.
We need a new hospital, not an add-on to the patchwork quilt we already have.
The pledge by the Labor Party to provide fares to Melbourne for less than $10 would be attractive if we had a reliable regional train network to begin with. What commuters in the country have been offered, as far as return train travel to Melbourne goes, is nothing short of a joke.
It's a wonder the old 'fast train' chestnut hasn't been rolled out again - it usually reappears around election time.
