Drug user accused of taking stolen car from Albury to Wangaratta bailed

An alleged repeat offender has been bailed after allegedly taking a stolen car from Albury to Wangaratta, despite police raising concerns about her blatant disregard for bail conditions.
Taleah Corboy was arrested at a Murdoch Road home in Wangaratta on Thursday last week.
Police were looking for a different person at the home, but found a stolen Mazda BT50 outside.
The vehicle had been stolen from a man in Albury.
A search found what police believe was GHB and cocaine.
Corboy, who allegedly told police the vehicle was stolen and whatever was inside was hers, was arrested.
The 24-year-old was questioned at the Wangaratta station but declined to comment.
The Myrtleford Magistrates Court heard Corboy - who appeared on link from custody in Wangaratta - was on a corrections order for bail offences, and had committed a further bail offence.
She already had GHB possession matters pending and was bailed in September.
The court heard she had no job or way to financially support herself.
Police told the court she had "no interest in controlling her drug habit" and had failed to engage with corrections staff and shown a complete disregard for bail.
The vehicle - which the owner said on social media had been trashed - was towed to check for fingerprints and DNA.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said the alleged admissions made by his client at the scene were not enough to prove she had committed the offence of bringing stolen goods into Victoria.
He said the 24-year-old had lived a transient lifestyle and had a "lengthy and very problematic" drug issue.
Mr Clancy urged magistrate Lance Martin to bail Corboy to her mother's home on Lower River Road at Myrtleford.
Mr Martin said conditions could ameliorate the risk of bailing Corboy.
He ordered she stay out of Wangaratta, abide by a curfew and report to Myrtleford police three times per week.
He granted bail with Corboy to return to court on December 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.