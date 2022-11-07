Jarrod Redcliffe is flying the flag for his state at the AFL National Inclusion Carnival this week.
The 23-year-old footballer is no stranger to the event, having played three times before and twice been named in the All-Australian side.
But this year has seen Redcliffe's football go to another level following his move to Jindera in the Hume League.
Redcliffe, whose autism means striking up conversations is a challenge, was immediately welcomed at the kennel and given the nickname 'Yapper' by his new team-mates.
He became a regular in the reserves and also played three senior games to earn himself a place in the Vic Country side taking on the other states in the Barossa Valley this week.
"I feel very excited to be selected for the Vic Country side again for my fourth time," Redcliffe said.
"I hope to achieve becoming All-Australian again for the third time.
"I just love playing in a team and enjoying playing sports in general.
"Jindera have helped me enjoy my football this year by getting me into social events and accepting me into their club.
"The coach this year asked me to play a couple of tagging roles and to run up and down the wing."
Redcliffe's support worker, Jimmy Vogel, plays with him at Jindera and has seen first-hand how much the environment at the kennel has helped.
"It's been unbelievable," Vogel said.
"He comes to all the functions and he enjoys himself.
"It's not a matter of getting drunk, it's about having a social experience and having a few conversations with a few different people you don't usually talk to and seeing how everyone interacts with each other.
"The big thing with Jarrod is the feeling of being different; social situations are the hard ones to grasp.
"It's a big thing for him to go up to someone and say 'hello' or engage in a conversation, he's just wired not to do it.
"But the twos boys have been really good, they've all got around him and it took off from there.
"He's got himself a nickname, Yapper, which he loves.
"The first time it got used, he changed all his social media pages to 'Yapper' which was great.
"He's loved when he walks in there and you hear all the boys go 'Yapper!'
"They all get excited.
"A few surprised me too, the blokes you wouldn't expect to come up and be the engager of conversation with him, they've all taken it on board and they love every second of it.
"They also look out for him.
"There's a band of blokes who will check that he's eaten, and take him to the canteen if he hasn't, and another bloke who runs around with his asthma puffer.
"So he's got a lot of support off the blokes around the club.
"I don't work Saturdays but if something happens, the boys will come up to me and say 'hey, this is what's going on with Yapper' and that's perfect.
"It's not me watching him like a hawk, it's all the boys collectively together looking out for him."
"Jarrod's quiet but once you know him really well, you can gauge how he's feeling and he'll open up.
"If you get a smile, it's like a laugh but now we can get a laugh out of him every now and then, which is just the best feeling ever."
Redcliffe's mum Katrina has loved seeing him flourish with the Bulldogs.
"The best way to interact with Jarrod is clear instructions," she said.
"Give him a task and he'll do it well.
"Jarrod was given the tagging role in a lot of games because he did it so well.
"He would go and annoy some of the best in the Hume League!
"They would get really angry but Jarrod would just walk away because he's not very verbal.
"It's been a huge challenge for acceptance.
"Some people don't understand Jarrod because he doesn't speak much but Jimmy has done amazing things with him at Jindera.
"People come up and talk to him now, they've given him this nickname and he takes pride in that.
"Jimmy will advocate for Jarrod, he'll stand up for him and it just works.
"Jimmy has been the best thing for Jarrod's football.
"He plays really good football but people underestimate him because he's not giving any feedback.
"But once he gets a coach that understands him, he plays some amazing footy."
