Trinity Anglican College tennis team to contest Todd Woodbridge Cup

By Andrew Moir
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:50am, first published 10:26am
Trinity Anglican College's Aiden Irving (from back left), Henry Pearson, Xander Gill, Isla Gooding, Evie Smith, Harry Carpenter (from front left), Parker Thorneycroft, Annie Richmond, Olivia O'Kell and Zoe Tomlinson will play the Tood Woodbridge Cup in Sydney next week. Picture by James Wiltshire

A Border school is off to a state tennis final.

