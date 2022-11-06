A Border school is off to a state tennis final.
Thurgoona's Trinity Anglican College will contest the Todd Woodbridge Cup at Sydney Olympic Park on Monday, November 14.
"Trinity Anglican College has been offering a number of tennis pathways this year with tennis part of our co-curricular offering, and also lessons held during PE," Trinity's marketing manager Megan Whitsed said.
"In term three, we ran tennis development sessions with Margret Court Tennis Academy head coach, Jade Culph, during PE sessions for grade three and four students."
Trinity then entered teams for the Cup, which caters for those grades.
The 10-member team defeated Lavington Public in the school zone opening round at Albury's Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
Trinity then toppled Wagga's Mater Dei in the regional round and won through to the final, along with Wagga's Lutheran School, as the top two placed outfits.
"It's an extraordinary effort from a great group of passionate tennis players," Whitsed declared proudly of the youngsters.
"Jade Culph will be coming to Trinity to assist our coach, Mrs Sonya McAinsh, with a training session for the team."
Trinity will be represented by Isla Gooding, Henry Pearson, Xander Gill, Harry Carpenter, Aiden Irving, Zoe Tomlinson, Evie Smith, Annie Richmond, Parker Thorneycroft and Olivia O'Kell.
The Todd Woodbridge Cup has a proud history in the region, with St Patrick's Parish School claiming last year's zone title.
