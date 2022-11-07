Allan Endresz says no longer being part of the ownership of Alligator Blood didn't diminish the satisfaction he got of watching the star galloper claim two Group 1 victories over the Melbourne spring carnival.
Endresz struck a deal with billionaire retailer Gerry Harvey to purchase his share in the gelding on the eve of the carnival after Victorian stewards barred the horse from racing in the state.
Alligator Blood enjoyed a lucrative carnival to claim two Group 1 victories as well as running fifth in the Cox Plate when beaten just over two-lengths by superstar stallion Anamoe.
The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott trained gelding finished the carnival on the ultimate high after taking out the $3m, Group 1 Kennedy Champions Mile (1600m) at Flemington on the weekend.
Winning $1.8-million for first, Alligator Blood has now earned more than $5.5-million in prizemoney and stamped himself as one of the most talented gallopers in the country.
Endresz said Alligator Blood had proved he was a champion galloper this preparation, bouncing back to his brilliant best after surgery for the debilitating back injury 'kissing spine.'
"Alligator Blood is just an outstanding animal and after what he has been through deserves every bit of success," Endresz said.
"Despite not being in the ownership any more, it doesn't take away the satisfaction I get from watching this unbelievable warrior win races.
"To be honest, it just makes me more determined.
"It just justifies the risks I took at the start of the carnival to sell my share in the horse so the public can watch this magnificent animal race.
"To see the families and kids flocking to see Alligator Blood in his stall before and after the race on the weekend was priceless for me.
"The reaction and comments on social media just reinforces what I've said all along and what he means to the public and that he is one of the most popular horses racing in the country.
"When he won on the weekend I immediately thought of my wife, Joy, who lost her cancer battle earlier this year.
"It was a bit of a sad moment not only because of that but also because of Andrew Clarke who is the CEO of Living Legends.
"Andrew was crook and couldn't be there on the day but he was sad as well because we offered to donate 15 percent of the prizemoney to Living Legends if the stewards allowed me to stay in the ownership.
"The stewards rejected the offer and now Living Legends has missed out on a substantial amount of money."
Endresz vowed he would once again be part of the ownership of Alligator Blood in the future.
"It's a nonsense rule from racing officials that I'm not allowed to be in the ownership of the horse," he said.
"100 percent I will be back in the ownership of the horse.
"All it has done for me is identify that there are these bureaucrats that are hiding in different organisations that need to be given a kick in the butt."
