SOUTH Albury's award-winning eatery The River Deck remains in limbo as water laps on its doorstep.
The River Deck operator Alex Smit said they hoped the situation would ease soon, having temporarily closed the restaurant almost 13 weeks ago.
"It's obviously a tough situation," he said.
"We enjoy the beautiful location when it's not flooding; it comes with this scenario once in a while."
Mr Smit said it was the second time in the cafe's 11-year history that lapping floodwater had forced the eatery to close; this time had eclipsed it for longevity, however.
He said the last closure occurred during 2016 when the water levels rose even higher than this spring.
"There are years down there when we're wishing it would rain," Mr Smit said.
"There's really nothing we can do about it."
The River Deck temporarily closed its doors on August 10.
The cafe, nestled on the banks of the Murray River at Noreuil Park, closed as water levels from the Murray spilled into the park prompting Albury Council to block access.
It was last forced to close for more than 50 days during 2016.
Mr Smit said they opted not to operate out of an alternative venue this time unlike in 2016.
He said it was too challenging to commit to a venue without an end date.
Mr Smit said they were grateful for the ongoing community and industry support.
"Overwhelmingly, the community has been very supportive and positive," he said.
"Some of our suppliers have gone above and beyond through the challenges of COVID and now this."
Front of house manager James Hargreaves was also crowned the standout supervisor.
"With our doors unfortunately still closed as a result of ongoing water releases, these awards mean so much to us as a team, helping to keep our spirits high whilst we wait to reopen," the cafe's Facebook post read.
Although heavy rain has cleared, minor to moderate flooding is also occurring across many rivers in NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and Queensland.
With inland catchments saturated and many dams at capacity in NSW, waterways will remain sensitive to rainfall with some flooding expected to continue for several months.
Communities including those living on or near any rivers, creeks and streams or in low lying areas are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.
