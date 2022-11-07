The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Water rises as River Deck Cafe waits it out for the 13th week

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Albury restaurant The River Deck Cafe is surrounded by water weeks after being temporarily closed 13 weeks ago. The cafe was last closed by rising water in 2016. Picture by Emily Grellman and Cameron Butcher

SOUTH Albury's award-winning eatery The River Deck remains in limbo as water laps on its doorstep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.