A vineyard which draws from the Murray-Darling Basin is set to be prosecuted after allegedly exceeding its water allocation by 13,000 megalitres.
The Natural Resources Access Regulator has begun a prosecution in the NSW Land and Environment Court against a Lower Murray vineyard operator.
NRAR will allege that the former owner of a vineyard near Wentworth bypassed water meters and pumped up to 13,000 megalitres beyond their licenced allocation, the equivalent of 5200 Olympic swimming pools.
The water was allegedly taken illegally from the Darling River over four years between 2011 and 2015.
IN OTHER NEWS
NRAR director of investigations and enforcement Lisa Stockley said the allegations were extremely serious even though conditions in the area had since moved from severe drought to flooding in some locations.
"Periods of abundant rainfall have a way of taking attention away from the overall reality of finite water resources," Ms Stockley said.
"When people irrigate unlawfully, they're not just risking heavy penalties. Illegal water take can also cause significant harm to the environment and their own community.
"Since irrigated agriculture often includes the largest water users within a particular region, the regulator has made this a priority area for compliance and monitoring activities."
"NRAR remains committed to the enforcement of the state's water laws, although we take the current challenging conditions into account."
Quarterly reporting data gathered from July and September 2022 highlighted illegal water take and water meter breaches remain the most common in NSW at 48 per cent of all offences.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.