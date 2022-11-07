If you're keen on fishing, there's a fair chance Russell Mason has helped you catch one.
The Lavington businessman has closed the doors on his fishing supplies shop, Compleat Angler, after almost three decades on Wagga Road, but it has been more than 70 years since the Mason family started selling tackle.
Mr Mason's father Bill opened a barber shop in the Sars Hotel building, now Northside, in 1949, which also sold everything from golf balls to shotguns, football boots and cigarettes.
He started working with his father at 16 years of age as a barber's apprentice, but Mr Mason enjoyed selling fishing tackle more than cutting hair.
His father's business, Lavington Sports Depot, became Lavington Sports Store after Mr Mason took over Crampton's record store on Urana Road, two doors down from the Lavington newsagency in 1980.
Mr Mason leased his father a space to continue as a barber before he retired. He remained there until 1996 when he purchased a shop on Wagga Road and Mason's Tackle was born, which was later renamed Compleat Angler and remained the home of the business until its recent closure this year.
"The last two years have probably been our best two years ever. I was talking about retiring two years ago, but it was getting so busy so we decided to hang in for two more years and see what happens and it just took off," he said.
"It was really great for the retirement package (laughs)."
The business name itself has drawn people in.
"I always get questions about the name. I've had women walk in off the street and say 'I'm an English teacher and do you know you've spelt it wrong?' but the Old English spelling was compleat," he said.
"There was an old book, apparently it was one of the earliest books written, called The Compleat Angler written by Izaak Walton (first published in 1653) and then Jim Allen founded Compleat Angler in Melbourne, which was named after the book and opened six stores down there.
"It's probably one of the best things to happen because everyone looks at it and it's a talking point."
Compleat Angler has stood the test of time as bigger players entered the market.
Mr Mason extended the store before the introduction of franchises such as BCF, which opened on the Border at the homemakers centre on Borella Road in 2007.
"When it was only BCF it was good because we could easily compete with what they were doing, but when Anaconda came in, they started gnawing at each other and the prices went down," he said.
"We'd get online and try to match their prices on the big ticket items, but it's still a perception that people just go there because they see all the ads.
"I think the advantage of our business compared to the bigger franchises is our knowledge. I've always had the motto our job is to make you catch fish because if you're not catching fish, you won't want to go again.
"We've always wanted to make sure you're out there enjoying yourself and catching something."
Mr Mason said changes to rules around native fish such as size and bag limits and closed fishing seasons had been huge positives.
"Love him or hate him, Rex Hunt had a lot to do with it as well. There were a lot of people releasing fish before he came on the scene, but he made it popular with the masses," he said.
"When he was on TV kissing them and letting them back, he brought up a whole generation on releasing fish and that's been a huge deal for cod.
"Now they've got the new rule that you're not allowed to keep them over a metre, so that metre fish can get caught time after time, whereas if the rule hadn't changed it would have been pulled out by the first bloke and never been seen again."
Mr Mason has also experienced huge changes in technology as equipment continues to get better and better.
"Soft plastics have been big and spinnerbaits are another one. I'd heard about spinnerbaits and ordered six off a bloke in Sydney and a mate and I went up to Kiewa to try them out," he said.
"We ended up with 22 cod for the day and I wouldn't have caught 22 cod in my life before that, so once the word got out everybody was into them. I think we were the first in the area to stock them.
"Also the introduction of graphite rods which replaced fibreglass and the old cane rods before that, reels have come a long way with technology and braided line has taken over from nylon."
While he's had some highs and lows along the way, Mr Mason said he has been grateful to do what he loves for more than 40 years in business.
"The beauty of it over the years is we've had a lot to do with restocking," he added.
"I was president of the Albury-Wodonga Sport Fishing Club for 10 years and also president of North East Angling Clubs Association and got right into the stocking side of it.
"We did a lot of stocking drives and were the first ones to put cod in the weir, so instead of just taking it at the counter, we've put a fair bit back in as well."
Mr Mason also built up a big following with his media presence, having written fishing columns for The Border Mail, which he still does, and the now defunct Twin Cities Post, for 35 years.
He had regular appearances on two Melbourne radio shows and has an ongoing on ABC Goulburn Murray segment with Ray Terrill on Saturday mornings.
Mr Mason is looking forward to spending more time with his three children Ashlie, Ben and Sam and his five grandchildren, as well as travelling the country with his wife Leanne, who also played an integral role in the business.
"We're hoping to get a caravan in March and do the grey nomad thing," he said.
"I'd love to spend more time up in the Gulf Country where I've done tours. I was hoping to do a kids trip up there because I took my kids up there years ago when they were eight or nine.
"You drive up and down the coast and see all these places like Sussex Inlet, but you never get to them, so it will be nice to be able to drive along and spend a week or a month there."
Mr Mason is yet to attract a buyer for the business, but said the building will officially be handed over to new owners on November 21.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
