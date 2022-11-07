The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Emma Mackie named Murray Bushrangers under-18 girls head coach

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:48am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Following her role as midfield coach at Murray Bushrangers' under-18 girls last season, Emma Mackie now moves into a head coaching position. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Murray Bushrangers' under-18 girls side is in seriously good hands next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.