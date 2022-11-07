The Murray Bushrangers' under-18 girls side is in seriously good hands next season.
Those hands belong to Emma Mackie, who has played at the AFLW level and will take the reins as head coach after coming on board last season as an assistant.
The ex-St Kilda and Hawthorn midfielder and former elite cyclist is eager to stamp a professional brand on the program and help lead players down the pathway she has tread.
"Its a great program, we're looking to take it to that next level this season and I want to bring in that elite, professional standard from my background," she said.
"I came on board last season, Mark Brown and Mick Wilson had a chat to me about coming on as assistant coach and helping out.
"I was the midfield coach for most of the season, and then had the opportunity to take on some head coaching responsibilities towards the end of the season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was great to come on board and see what the program was really about, meet some of the staff and everybody who was involved - I loved it."
Growing up on the border, Mackie played football at Jindera right up until under-14s, then a career in professional cycling came calling.
Stints in the VFLW and AFLW has allowed Mackie to build a bank of knowledge in the sport, which she hopes to impart on the Bushrangers girls' in 2023.
Being apart of the coaching nucleus last season, she has a well rounded idea of the talent at her disposal for the upcoming NAB League campaign.
"We had some great girls (last season), I think we had a record number that went on and were drafted," she said.
"I've really enjoyed watching them go on to AFLW clubs and really impact games already.
"I think it's made everyone who is part of the program really proud.
"I've got some great knowledge and experience having been through the system myself going through the talent identification process and being drafted.
"I know what it's like going to an AFLW club what the expectations are, and the next step you have to take on that journey.
"It's something that I'd love to be able help them go through - identifying some of the talent we have on the border, help develop them and achieve their dream of becoming an AFLW player."
