Japanese woman caught-up in cannabis bust gets bond for drug-driving, no conviction

A woman who was drug-driving when pulled over near Holbrook who then found a large cannabis cache has avoided conviction.
All charges related to the discovery of the 839.6 grams of the drug, plus $8000 in Australian currency, were dropped against the Japanese woman.
However, Akiko Saito's boyfriend, Zeng Xianrong, 37, will be sentenced in connection to the drugs, plus a large amount of tobacco, in Albury Local Court on December 7.
Saito, 34, a Japanese national who lives in the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora, had pleaded guilty to a single charge of drive vehicle with an illicit drug, namely cannabis, in her blood.
Charges of dealing with the proceeds of crime, supply a prohibited drug at greater than a small but less than an indictable quantity, possess a prohibited drug and having goods suspected stolen either in or on premises were withdrawn.
Previously, Saito and Zeng Xianrong had indicated their intention to fight the charges, with a hearing set down for December 8.
But the pleas were changed to guilty in early October, in the wake of indications that Saito would face only the one charge.
It was mentioned before magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Saito had spent a significant amount of time in custody, bail refused, after her arrest - for the period of April 19 to May 17.
The charge Xianrong faces sentence on of unlawfully obtaining goods suspected of being stolen is in connection to a sealed plastic bag containing 519.6 grams of tobacco.
Saito and Xianrong were arrested by Albury Highway Patrol officers at Cookardinia in the early afternoon of April 19.
Ms McLaughlin sentenced Saito to a six-month conditional release order, to expire on May 1.
