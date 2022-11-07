The Border Mail
Coby Fitzsimmons in Vic Country squad for U19 National Championships

By Steve Tervet
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:13pm, first published 1:05pm
Coby Fitzsimmons batting for East Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire

Coby Fitzsimmons has been named in the Vic Country squad for next month's U19 National Championships.

