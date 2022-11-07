Coby Fitzsimmons has been named in the Vic Country squad for next month's U19 National Championships.
The former East Albury and New City player will head to Adelaide for the tournament which runs from December 14-22.
Fitzsimmons, 19, has just started his first full season with Camberwell Magpies in Victorian Premier Cricket.
"It's pretty awesome," Fitzsimmons said.
"There's some really talented cricketers in that side and you don't really know what the selectors are looking for so it's surreal to see my name in there.
"I'm really loving my cricket at the moment.
"Everything's fallen into place, Camberwell have been really good in accepting me and I'm really enjoying it down here."
Fitzsimmons made the move with his brother Liam midway through last season.
"Going down there has benefitted my game hugely," he said.
"It takes you to go to another level to play Premier Cricket and Camberwell are helping me to get to that other level - in all ways.
"I think I've improved in terms of my fitness, bowling, batting and fielding since going to Melbourne.
IN OTHER SPORT:
"There's some high-class coaching down here and I'm competing against the best, which is the best way to improve.
"Premier clubs put a lot of emphasis on being the fittest you can and being the strongest you can.
"Hopefully I play a couple of red-ball games for Camberwell but it's just about trying to cement a spot."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.