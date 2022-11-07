The Border Mail
Chiltern reserves player suspended for eight weeks after being found guilty of racial vilification

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:56pm, first published 4:30pm
The Tallangatta and District League reserves grand final was marred by a racial vilification incident which has resulted in an eight week suspension.

A Chiltern reserves footballer has received an eight week suspension for racially vilifying a Kiewa-Sandy Creek player.

