A Chiltern reserves footballer has received an eight week suspension for racially vilifying a Kiewa-Sandy Creek player.
Two of the matches were suspended until the end of the 2024 season meaning the player involved will miss the first six weeks of this season.
The incident occurred during the reserves grand final between Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Sandy Creek in September.
The Border Mail has complied with a request by the TDFL executive to not name the two players involved.
The case was heard by the TDFL independent tribunal last week after mediation between the two parties failed.
The Chiltern player pleaded guilty to the charge and was represented by advocate Mark Deegan at the hearing which lasted two hours.
The league said in a media release the penalty sent a strong message that racial vilification in any form was offensive and totally unacceptable.
"Once notified of the incident the league has implemented a clear and transparent process following the AFL National Vilification and Discrimination Policy which included informal and formal conciliation process prior to the tribunal process," the statement by the league executive read.
"The Tallangatta and District Football League has a strong focus on ensuring all players across any level of the competition are able to participate in football in safe and inclusive environments."
Deegan said the club would continue to work with the player involved who would undergo educational programs.
