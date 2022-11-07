Team Wellington is hoping Altrove can form part of the stables assault on next year's Country Championships after demolishing her rivals by more than nine lengths at Albury last Friday.
Having only her second career start in the $30,000 Maiden Handicap, (1175m) Altrove scored one of the most dominant victories witnessed at Albury racecourse for several years with jockey Jason Lyon aboard.
Starting as a $9.50-chance, Lyon pounced on the early lead and quickly established a four-length gap on his rivals once entering the home straight.
It proved to be a procession as Altrove gapped the rest of the field to win by 9.5-lengths.
Racing manager, Jesse Wellington, said Altrove would target a race at Gundagai on Friday before going for a spell with the Country Championships in February the long range target.
"She was pretty impressive wasn't she?," Wellington said.
"Probably the way the track ended up playing on the day flattered the win a bit because Jason (jockey) said being on the rail was like dynamite, especially if you led.
"So she certainly had that in her favour.
"The track was a heavy (10) but we think she will go even better on top of the ground.
"So there is definitely improvement there.
"She is probably ready for a spell but after that performance we will more than likely have her on the quick back up at Gundagai on Friday.
"It will be a big effort, three runs in three weeks but it will definitely be her last run this preparation.
"So she will go for a bit of a break and then we will try and see if she can run a strong 1400m and if she can run the trip we will look at targeting the Country Championships."
Altrove is a real family affair for the stable with Jesse, his wife and mother all in the ownership.
Wellington revealed Altrove is named after a pizza restaurant in the Philippines.
"We bought her as a foal with her mother," he said.
"The wife and I were over in the Philippines and the best pizza place was called Altrove.
"So that's how she got her name."
