Belvoir assistant coach Robbie Mackinlay says experiences learnt by two youngsters in different sports helped in Saturday's win over Tallangatta in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Eagles still needed a boundary when first-gamer Jay Barker joined Will McCarty as the last pairing.
Barker hit wily off-spinner Matt Armstrong for two runs through point from the first ball of the 48th over and survived the next five.
McCarty then sealed the thrilling win in the 49th over.
"Jay Barker held his nerve, but I had confidence in him," Mackinlay offered.
"As a 16-year-old, he played in one of the great soccer grand finals, that's a great experience and you can bring it to your other sports, it can be a strength for you in cricket."
Barker was Albury United's goalkeeper in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association Cup final last season, where he made a number of saves as the Greens scored a stunning win over Wangaratta in front of a passionate crowd at Lavington Sportsground.
"It's the same with Gusy Sinclair, he played a number of matches with (Wodonga) Raiders in the (Ovens and Murray Football League) seniors," Mackinlay added.
"His first game was on (Wangaratta's 2017 Did Simpson medallist) Michael Newton and he did OK."
Mackinlay's thoughts will gain support from traditionalists who grew up playing a variety of sports, whereas there's a growing mentality that a talented youngster focus on the one sport.
