If Bunton Park ever erected a statue, one of the most deserved front runners for immortalisation would be Kevin Joyce.
A face synonymous with North Albury Football Netball Club, Hopperland lost of one its finest clubmen with the recent passing of Joyce, aged 86.
It brought an end to an unspoken lifetime agreement at the club, where he wore many hats; none perhaps more fitting than umpire escort.
Because, as most would admit, Joyce was one of the good ones.
Whether it was a hand behind the canteen serving hot chips, doing the rubbish rounds or whipping up a batch of cordial for the umpires at half time, Joyce's commitment was fierce.
To him it wasn't volunteering, it was life.
That lifelong pledge began when he was a child, with Joyce's father playing for North Albury.
It meant a large portion of his childhood was spent in the stands at Bunton Park, itching for a go himself - so when it came his turn to throw on the green and gold, you'd better believe he followed suit.
Donning North Albury colours was only the beginning of an investment any Wall Street stock broker would drool over.
But in Joyce's case, it wasn't money; his currency was time.
Close friend Geoff Eyers, who visited Joyce during his final hours, said there was nothing he wouldn't do to help out around the club.
"Kevin put his heart into everything, he was one of those blokes who would never half do things," Eyers said.
"He was tremendous, he loved North Albury and loved St Kilda.
"He used to go in and clean the toilets, pick the rubbish up around the oval.
"He used to be on the hamburger stand every home game, and he picked up the nickname 'Hamburger' - it was either 'Sainter' or 'Hamburger'."
Joyce, a North Albury life member, was routine in the way he'd do things.
Even towards the end of his days, he'd arrive to the ground in the same old Holden he had driven since the 1970s, do whatever odd job was needed and then escort the umpires out to the middle.
At the break, he'd deliver his personal blend of cordial - a mix many regarded as the perfect ratio.
North Albury president Tony Burns said the hole Joyce leaves upon passing is enormous.
"Wherever anyone needed a hand, he'd be there to give it to you," he said.
"It seems like he was around the club forever, at least as far as I'm concerned.
"He was a great man, and it's sad to see him go."
