Legendary North Albury volunteer Kevin Joyce passes away

By Liam Nash
Updated November 7 2022 - 3:07pm, first published 12:01pm
North Albury clubman Kevin Joyce recently passed aged 86. He was famous around the club for his dedication and complete service to the Hoppers, his willingness to lend a hand as well as his ripping cordial blends.

If Bunton Park ever erected a statue, one of the most deserved front runners for immortalisation would be Kevin Joyce.

Liam Nash

