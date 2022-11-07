ALBURY'S first blue plaque honouring one of its success stories has been unveiled and the youngest grandson of the recipient says he is "overwhelmed" by the accolade.
The circular panel saluting Betro Abicare is attached to the Australian Building, on the corner of Dean and David streets, which houses Lighting Bonanza.
Abicare emigrated from Lebanon in the late 1800s and after being a profitable hawker he bankrolled the Australian Building, which opened in 1912, and the Regent Theatre opposite.
Albury MP Justin Clancy and businessman Tim Farrah, whose family also moved from Lebanon to the Border, pulled up a black coating to reveal the plaque at a ceremony on Monday morning.
"There were any number of people that you could recognise (but) I think it's particularly special that it's Betro that's recognised firstly," Mr Clancy said, noting how his contribution helped ensure Albury had "an iconic main street for regional NSW, regional Australia".
Mr Farrah spoke of his family's courage in moving.
"They didn't have the internet, they couldn't check out what Albury was like back in 1919 they just jumped on the boat and came here, not speaking the language," Mr Farrah said.
Abicare's youngest grandson Mark Abicare, 73, lives on the Mornington Peninsula and was unable to attend Monday's formalities, but is rapt with the attention.
"I'm just overwhelmed with it," Mr Abicare said.
"As far as the family goes, they think it's great as he's in with a lot of other people that have been recognised in NSW which feels very good."
Born after his grandfather died in 1938, Mr Abicare spent his first four years in Albury before his family moved to Melbourne and he later ran Mornington Disposals for 30 years prior to retiring.
The Albury and District Historical Society nominated Abicare for the blue plaque and its members watched on as it was unveiled.
The society's former president Greg Ryan noted there was once Abicare control of three of the four corners of the David-Dean street intersection, with a fuel station on the north-western corner joining the theatre and Australian Building.
The Abicare family owned the Australian Building until 2000 when it was bought by the Porter family who operate Lighting Bonanza which opened in the mid-1990s.
It has other shops and a first floor abode once occupied by the Abicares and now leased.
